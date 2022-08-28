WATCH: The heart-warming behind-the-scenes Portsmouth Twitter video of ex-Norwich and Swindon midfielder that’s proving a hit among Blues fans
The behind-the-scenes Twitter video has been given a seal of approval from Pompey fans with the heart-warming footage proving popular among the Fratton faithful.
The Blues posted a clip on their social media showing Danny Cowley’s pre and post match team-talks, which dedicated the game to injured midfielder Louis Thompson.
Indeed, the stricken 27-year-old sent a message to his team-mates ahead of the tie, as well as being handed the changing room playlist.
To get his colleagues ‘pumped’ for the fixture at Vale Park, his pre-match song of choice was Portsmouth by Mike Oldfield, while Another One Bites The Dust by Queen was played at full-time as Pompey saw past Port Vale to continue their unbeaten league start.
After the victory, Cowley made sure Thompson wasn’t left out of the changing room celebrations, with the midfielder on a FaceTime call while the 90’s hit was playing.
In fact, the Blues boss handed his phone around making sure each of his men could have a quick laugh and joke with their stricken team-mate.
The togetherness and unity within the squad was very much highlighted by the Fratton faithful on social media, who the enjoyed heart-warming behind-the-scenes content.
We’ve taken a look at the best of the responses from Twitter.
@danieledmunds4: Really shows the spirit even the jokes of ‘might get a game soon’, they know something could be brewing!!! Can’t play every game but can be apart of something special!
@LukeEllisPUP: Very proud already of this group of lads representing Pompey - keep it up chaps, we’re all behind you!
@pompeypaul72: This is fantastic! Brilliant content. Superb to witness this spirit, camaraderie and relationship growing stronger and stronger.
As if you couldn’t love this club and it’s brilliant manager, and his assistant any more! Thank you all.
@Gazzer1996: Couldn't be anymore prouder of this football club if I tried!
@char_chivers10: Absolutely class this is from Danny and Nicky Cowley and everyone associated with Portsmouth Football Club. That win was for you Louis.
@mikeshipp1971: Love this...showing real togetherness!
@scoobsplenty: Some great videos coming out of the club at the moment! Really tug on the Pompey heart strings.
@owenhollandd: Danny Cowley has built some squad, feel good factor at Fratton Park.
@pompey_geez_1: I'm not crying, you are.
@Aaron25650310: Just shows what a bond on and off the pitch we have