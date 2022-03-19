Pompey striker George Hirst was clearly fouled by Ryan Tafazolli as he raced in on goal

Indeed, better than that, the Chairboys defender wasn’t given punished with a foul against him in the key incident during the second half.

The experienced campaigner clearly had hold of Blues striker George Hirst as he attempted to break through on goal following a ball forward by Conor Ogilvie on 65 minutes.

Yet match referee Ben Speedie didn’t even think it warranted a free-kick, let alone a red card for Wycombe’s last covering defender – something which enraged Pompey boss Danny Cowley.

Indeed, he – along with brother Nicky – were subsequently booked for their protests, which proved as equally baffling.

Commenting on the incident on Twitter, Blues fans Mark Somerset wrote: ‘Hirst's shirt yanked half way up his chest through on goal. Linesman a perfect view of it. No foul. Standard of officiating is a joke.’

Meanwhile, @84Knight wrote: ‘That is blatant cheating by the officials. How can that not be a foul? It’s a red card offence.’

The incident could have changed the shape of he game, with the visitors remaining with 11 players on the pitch as they closed out a goalless draw.

That point will do Pompey no favours as they look up at the play-off places.

But they can justifiably feel aggrieved after the key moment in the second period.

Blues fan ‘Pompey in Canberra’ has since posted footage of the incident on Twitter – and there’s no doubt Tafazolli got away with one.