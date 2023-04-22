News you can trust since 1877
Watch: The miss of the season that benefitted Portsmouth but could prove costly for Accrington

Fratton Park witnessed one of the misses of the season on Saturday.

By Mark McMahon
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read

Thankfully, it wasn’t a Pompey player who was holding his head in his hands through embarrassment, though, when the ball sailed over the bar.

Instead, it was Accrington’s Aaron Pressley who was left wanting the ground to swallow him up after he skewed a sitter right in front of the Fratton End on 85 minutes.

The miss, from eight yards out and with just Blues keeper Matt Macey to beat, helped John Mousinho’s side record their first win in five games – with a 1-0 triumph secured through substitute Joe Pigott’s 75th-minute header.

The Fratton faithful saw one of the misses of the season todayThe Fratton faithful saw one of the misses of the season today
It had little bearing on Pompey’s play-off hopes, with those ambitions now dead in the water with just two games of the season remaining.

However, it could have serious consequences for Accy. The Lancashire side remain 23rd in the table and three points from safety with three games of their reason remaining.

Here’s a link to today’s match highlight’s and Pressley’s miss via Sky Sports.

