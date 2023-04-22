Watch: The miss of the season that benefitted Portsmouth but could prove costly for Accrington

Thankfully, it wasn’t a Pompey player who was holding his head in his hands through embarrassment, though, when the ball sailed over the bar.

Instead, it was Accrington’s Aaron Pressley who was left wanting the ground to swallow him up after he skewed a sitter right in front of the Fratton End on 85 minutes.

The Fratton faithful saw one of the misses of the season today

It had little bearing on Pompey’s play-off hopes, with those ambitions now dead in the water with just two games of the season remaining.

However, it could have serious consequences for Accy. The Lancashire side remain 23rd in the table and three points from safety with three games of their reason remaining.

