A ‘deafening’ cheer can be heard emanating from the away end as 2,927 Blues fans celebrated a late sharing of the spoils at Pride Park, after Colby Bishop’s 90th-minute effort cancelled out James Collins’ penalty just moments earlier.

Those cheers are then replaced by a chorus of songs from the travelling Fratton faithful as they serenade the Pompey players for their never-say-die attitude and performance.

It’s a video that has left a lasting impression on Mousinho, who was, of course, on hand to witness the scenes at the final whistle for himself.

And as he prepares his side for another tough away-day assignment against Barnsley tonight, he made sure that every fan is in no doubt about how important their presence is to the team.

When asked about the importance of the fans this season, Mousinho said: ‘They’re huge.

‘If you just take the away support in isolation, there was that video going around social media at the weekend of the noise they made when at the final whistle.

Pompey fans were in good spirits throughout Saturday's 1-1 draw at Derby

‘It was (deafening) and it was definitely a goosebumps moment – and that was from just drawing a game. Image what happens when we win games?

‘It was brilliant to send them home with something to smile about. We saw a lot of them at the service station and they were buzzing. They were really pleased.

‘From our point of view – that’s great. It actually helps us kick on and actually win games.

‘They (the fans) are absolutely huge. They spend a load of money to come watch us. Sometimes it hasn’t been the best but we’re determined to put on a bit of entertainment. to be solid in games and I think we’re getting the shoots of that at the moment.

‘It (Barnsley) is another tough away trip – much tougher than Saturday given that it’s on a Tuesday night. But we know the fans will be there in their thousands and I’m sure they’ll be loud. They mean a huge, huge amount to us.’

Tonight’s game at Oakwell kicks off at 7.45pm. Tickets for the away end remain for sale online, with fans also able to pay for entry at the turnstiles.