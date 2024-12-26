Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watford Kwadwo Baah was at the centre of controversial post-match scenes in today’s clash with Pompey.

And the Hornets official X account has taken the leftfield decision to applaud the attacking player’s behaviour, as he was dismissed after the final whistle following his side grabbing a late, late 2-1 win.

Baah’s performance on the pitch caught the eye in the Boxing Day showdown, as tempers flared in a high-octane clash.

He picked up a first-half yellow card for a late tackle on Matt Ritchie, which left the Pompey winger writhing in angle before he was withdrawn just after the restart.

Pompey were then left fuming with the officials as Baah was caught by Freddie Potts outside the box, but they inexplicably conspired to give a spot-kick which was converted by Edo Kayembe in the 57th minute.

The Blues dug in and produced a spirited side against a Hornets side unbeaten at home this season, before their resolve was broken deep into stoppage time as Rocco Vata scrambled home the winner.

Emotions then boiled over as Baah headed straight for the Pompey fans on the final whistle and provoked the away end with his celebrations. Terry Devlin was quickly on the scene to put the 21-year-old in his place, before he was given his marching orders by referee Geoff Eltringham.

Watford’s X account was happy to praise Baah for his behaviour, however, as they wrote: ‘Baah giving it back to the away end’ followed by the heart eyes emoji.

Not everyone felt that was such a good move, however.

'Umm - is that the behaviour you want to set as an example to your young fans?' replied @abbie700000.

'You’ll have delete this otherwise you’ll be in trouble as the player was sent off. As a club you can’t just act like this,' added @MikeJam94154190.

'Grown man does a fortnite dance, gets sent off and runs away. Gone well,' was the verdict of @ReadA89 to Baah's behaviour.