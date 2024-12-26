Watford v Portsmouth: Jordan Cross’ predicted line-up with players returning at Vicarage Road

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 26th Dec 2024, 05:00 GMT

Pompey look to continue their improving Championship form, as they go to Watford on Boxing Day.

But how does John Mousinho go about the Blues getting a result at Vicarage Road, against a Hornets side unbeaten on home soil this term?

There were players missing against Coventry, who should be returning to the fray for the clash. Here’s how we think Pompey will line up.

Pompey have players returning for their Boxing Day trip to Watford.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Pompey have players returning for their Boxing Day trip to Watford.

Continues to get better and better with a match-changing one-on-one stop from Norman Bassette on Saturday the latest example of the Austrian's impressive work.

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Continues to get better and better with a match-changing one-on-one stop from Norman Bassette on Saturday the latest example of the Austrian's impressive work.

Never lets his side down. A tough challenge against Mason-Clark but did well to limit his moments of threat well enough to keep his spot.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Never lets his side down. A tough challenge against Mason-Clark but did well to limit his moments of threat well enough to keep his spot.

Strolled through the win over Coventry and skipper is now making the centre-back spot his own.

4. CB Marlon Pack

Strolled through the win over Coventry and skipper is now making the centre-back spot his own.

