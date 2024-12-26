But how does John Mousinho go about the Blues getting a result at Vicarage Road, against a Hornets side unbeaten on home soil this term?
There were players missing against Coventry, who should be returning to the fray for the clash. Here’s how we think Pompey will line up.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
Pompey have players returning for their Boxing Day trip to Watford. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. GK Nicolas Schmid
Continues to get better and better with a match-changing one-on-one stop from Norman Bassette on Saturday the latest example of the Austrian's impressive work. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. RB Zak Swanson
Never lets his side down. A tough challenge against Mason-Clark but did well to limit his moments of threat well enough to keep his spot. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Marlon Pack
Strolled through the win over Coventry and skipper is now making the centre-back spot his own. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
