Interim boss Simon Bassey makes five changes from the side who lost 1-0 to Premier League side Spurs on Saturday.

Marlon Pack, Ronan Curtis, Josh Koroma, Dane Scarlett and Joe Pigott all come in to the starting XI in place of Colby Bishop, Owen Dale, Michael Morrison, Reeco Hackett and Ryan Tunnicliffe.

This also sees the Blues revert to a more regular 4-4-2, following their switch to a back three against Antonio Conte’s outfit.

Meanwhile, Louis Thompson and Kieron Freeman are given a place on the bench as they make their comeback from injury.

The Fratton faithful have delivered their verdict on the side, with a win taking Pompey in to the semi-finals.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

@JHancock46: I know that formation ain’t what I think it is.

Dane Scarlett returns to the side.

I mean it’s definitely interesting.

@PompeyGJ: I thought at first it was the league game tonight with that line up!

@BlueArmyAlex: Josh Oluwaymei being benched for another cup game.

@george_lashley: Bassey desperate for the Pompey job bless him.

@MichaelConnor27: Way too strong.

@annesimmons111:Oluwayemi should be starting as he’s done really well throughout this trophy. Really hope we don’t end up regretting it.

@blakepfc: 4-4-2 is worrying with Hume as a LB and not LWB. Curtis on the right may be an idea. Not too bad.

@Dann_PFC: Strong team that, come on then.

@djliamh: Justice for Oluwayemi x2.

@PFCperspectives: League position aside we still have a decent squad (with depth).

Considering plenty are out injured, that’s a good team & bench.

Needs to be added to in Jan though obviously.