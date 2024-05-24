Wayne Rooney was a thorn in Pompey's side when they played Manchester United. He could now be managing against them. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

A Championship club is in talks with an England, Everton and Man United legend.

England football legend Wayne Rooney is in talks to become manager of one of Pompey's Championship rivals next season.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the former Everton and Man United star is Plymouth Argyle's preferred choice to become their next manager. Neil Dewsnip, the Pilgrims' director of football and caretaker boss has been tasked with finding a permanent replacement for former Pompey coach Ian Foster and Rooney because of his Toffees connections is leading the way.

The 38-year-old hasn't had a job in football management since his disastrous spell at Birmingham City. He managed 15 games and in that period the Midlands club went from play-off hopefuls to relegation fodder and they were subsequently relegated at the end of the current campaign.

Rooney is set to appear as a pundit for the BBC in their coverage of EURO 2024. He is also part of a battle between Sky Sports and TNT Sports over their Premier League coverage, however a return to the dugout now seems the most likeliest of outcomes if Plymouth can strike an agreement.

During his playing career, Rooney scored a total of 12 goals in 15 games against Pompey. He was on the winning side on 12 occasions against the South Coast outfit with his last game against them being in 2009/10, scoring in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford.

Rooney, who has managed Derby County and DC United, hasn't had the privilege of managing in the dugout against Portsmouth yet. Should he take charge of Plymouth then he would take part in the Dockland Derby, a rivalry which is more driven by those in Devon than it is in Hampshire.

