John Mousinho is adamant there are ‘plenty of irons in the fire’ as Pompey’s player hunt continues.

But he has ruled out any fresh arrivals before Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Millwall.

The Blues have recruited nine summer signings so far, with Andre Dozzell and Matt Ritchie the latest to arrive last week.

The duo both featured in Saturday’s eventful 3-3 draw at Leeds, as Pompey’s return to the Championship kicked-off in pulsating fashion.

John Mousinho is still targeting more Pompey arrivals - but not before Tuesday's game against Millwall. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Mousinho is anticipating more new faces ahead of the August 31 deadline - although not just yet.

He told The News: ‘There is nothing at the moment, my full focus has been on the game.

‘I know Rich has been incredibly busy over the past couple of days and we are still expecting a few more in by the end of August, but we don’t know exactly when or who that will be.

‘There are plenty of irons in the fire and I think it will probably go to the last day. Although I don’t think we’re going to get anything before Tuesday.’

The Blues were without six players through injury at Elland Road, with Kusini Yengi (groin), Josh Murphy (ankle), Tom McIntyre (hamstring), Jacob Farrell (knee), Regan Poole (knee) and Colby Bishop absent.

They still managed to fulfil their 20-man match-day squad, however, with Anthony Scully the only senior player left out for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Mousinho still has four vacant loan slots, with Sammy Silvera the only addition in that department so far following his season-long arrangement with Middlesbrough.

Pompey are still keen on adding a central midfielder, centre-half and a third-choice goalkeeper before deadline day at the month’s end.