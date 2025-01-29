'We are really close' - Portsmouth boss makes transfer admission ahead of Burnley's visit to Fratton Park
John Mousinho has admitted the Blues are ‘really close to a couple’ of new signings who could potentially arrive in time to face Burnley on Saturday.
Pompey have already brought in four new faces during the January transfer window. Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden have both arrived on loan from Bristol City and Newcastle United respectively. Meanwhile, the Fratton Park outfit have plundered the Australian market by landing Thomas Waddingham (Brisbane Roar) and Hayden Matthews on permanent deals, with the latter arriving earlier this week for £1.2m from Sydney FC.
With five-and-a-half-days of the window remaining, it’s understood Pompey want to reinforce their attacking options further, with a right winger and a central attacking midfielder at the top of their priority list.
The Blues remain confident of doing such business, so much so that Mousinho revealed that those new additions could be welcomed through the door in the next 24-48 hours.
Mousinho was quized by media on transfers ahead of Saturday’s home game against Burnley.
When asked was any other business close, he replied: ‘I think we’re close on a couple - yeah!
‘Whether they’re done before Saturday, I don’t know, but we are really close to a couple.’
