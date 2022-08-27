'We are top of the league... pinch me, someone... would have lost that last year' - how Portsmouth fans have reacted to 1-0 win at Port Vale
Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues’ 1-0 win at Port Vale – and the fact they now sit top of the League One table.
Dane Scarlett’s first goal for the club on 25 minutes handed Danny Cowley’s side a hard-earned win at Vale Park.
It extended Pompey’s unbeaten start to the new league season – and coupled with Ipswich’s draw at home to Barnsley and Derby’s late win against Peterborough, it sees the Blues climb to the summit of the division standings.
We all know there’s plenty of football still to be played this season and shouldn’t get carried away.
However, Pompey fans are entitled to have their moment, and many took to social media to celebrate a good day all round for the Fratton faithful.
Here’s a selection of the views shared on Twitter after the final whistle...
@MattPFC: WE ARE TOP OF THE LEAGUE SAY WE ARE TOP OF THE LEAGUE.
@MarkRoser9: Scrappy but huge result and unbeaten in league. Take that all day long.
I said b4 season started bar sheff wed game August was favourable and we needed to win as many of those games we have done now it's how we do against bigger so called teams get points of them we be ok.
@GlenStanley16: Pinch me, someone, I think we're top!
@Will_Mason7: It was the sorta game we would of lost last year!!
Great win away from home !!! Up the blues.
@Jamesr02_: Definitely a more hard fought win, but three points is three points.
@JGM_91: Very professional game today. Time to see how good we really are with a particularly tricky run of games. Up Ze Blues.
@SamWheaty: Top of the league up the blues.
@ferrararabbi: I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize for my pre-season pessimism regarding the manager and the team. Thanks for proving me wrong….so far.
@benboylin: We’ve got Super Danny Cowley!#
@pfcsam: STOP THE COUNT!!!!
@Hoejbjergszn: You're going up lads!!!
Scarlett for the golden boot.