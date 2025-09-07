We asked AI to name best Portsmouth players of all time - and results were interesting

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 7th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2025, 08:09 BST

The debate has long raged about the greatest Pompey players of all time among the Fratton Faithful.

Endless hours has been spent toing and froing over the pecking order when it comes to the finest footballers to have worn the star and crescent on their chest.

Opinions will wildly vary over the order and who features, often depending on factors such as the era you grew up watching the Blues.

Well, with the advent of artificial intelligence, there’s a new strand to the conversation with systems able to assess huge amounts of data on the way to drawing its own conclusions.

So we’ve utilised ChatGPT and asked it to name the top 30 Pompey players of all time - and the results were interesting to say the least...

From left to right: Len Phillips, Guy Whittingham, Linvoy Primus and Alan Knight are among Pompey's greatest players, according to AI

1. Pompey's greatest players according to AI

Ike Clarke

2. 30

Ike Clarke | UGC

Svetoslav Todorov

3. 29.

Svetoslav Todorov Photo: -

Jock Gilfillan

4. 28.

Jock Gilfillan | UGC Photo: UGC

