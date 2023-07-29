Regan Poole impressed for Pompey against Bristol City in the Blues' final friendly. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The close-season recruit from Lincoln partnered Conor Shaughnessy in the centre of defence for Pompey’s final friendly against Bristol City.

The 25-year-old subsequently turned in a man-of-the-match performance, before replaced by Sean Raggett on 77 minutes.

Poole’s dogged defending coupled with natural comfort of the ball shone through, irrespective of Pompey's 1-0 defeat to Nigel Pearson’s Robins.

And having been widely expected to find a Championship club this summer, Mousinho conceded it was a coup to bring the ex-Manchester United youngster to Fratton Park.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘I thought Regan was excellent, especially the second half when he was a lot more positive in the way he played.

‘We probably started to see Regan’s game which we all knew about – and the reasons why he was such a coveted player.

‘We thought it was a coup to get him. He’s someone we spoke to earlier in the summer, so to (eventually) be able to get him was good business for us.

‘We thought he had gone beyond us – and then it came back onto the table, which was great.

‘Regan played 60 minutes on Tuesday and stepped up to 77 against Bristol City. We’re hoping with that step up he’s ready for more minutes the next time he actually plays in a competitive game.

‘There is plenty of improvement to do, it’s about adjusting quickly to life at Fratton Park – and I’m sure he will do very well.

‘If you want to be a Championship player, then get prompted with Pompey.’

Substitute Mark Sykes’ 50th-minute goal decided Saturday’s contest in City’s favour.

Ironically it arrived during a much-improved second-half display from Pompey, who had been dominated in the opening 45 minutes.

Poole, along with Scully, caught the eye – and both are now in the frame to start against Bristol Rovers in the August 5 opener.

Certainly Mousinho believed Poole grew into his performance on his third Blues outing – and first at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘In the second half, we asked Regan to be positive and make sure his first touch was forward and not to look backwards, if possible.

‘There are times when we have to build from the back, going back to the goalkeeper and then coming out the other side, but there are a lot of opportunities to step beyond their press and Regan has that ability.