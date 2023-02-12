Pompey fans were out in force again on Saturday as they made the now all too familiar trip to Plymouth.

A total of 1,599 Blues supporters set their weekend alarms early to make the arduous trip west in the hope that John Mousinho’s side could get one over their League One rival and dent their automatic promotion dreams.

It wasn’t to be, though, as Pompey found themselves on the wrong end of a 3-1 defeat that leaves their play-off hopes hanging by a now lacerated thread.

Still, that won’t stop the Blues masses doing it all again next weekend – with a trip north to Lincoln on the agenda – or the rest of the season for that matter.

No doubt, many of those who travelled to Home Park will be at Sincil Bank in six days time, too.

And, as always, we salute that loyalty as Pompey fans continue to uphold their reputation as being among the best and most devoted in the land.

As a result, we asked our snapper at Saturday’s Plymouth game, Graham Hunt, to capture as many Blues supporters as possible on an already hectic match day.

He, of course, obliged – and here’s what he came up with.

Safe trip if your only making your way back to Pompey today.

