And the O’s boss insisted he was hardly blown away by John Mousinho’s men, as they took at 4-0 hammering on their own patch.

Orient’s big day turned sour, as the League Two champions shipped two goals in each half, with the Blues serving up a powerful attacking display.

Wellens was nonplussed by what he saw from his opponents, however, believing their ability to do fundamentals well was the difference at Brisbane Road.

He told Orient’s YouTube channel: ‘I feel for everyone today, that first half I thought we were the better team.

‘Moncs (George Moncur) cuts in and should score, but it hits someone accidentally. Ruel (Sotoriou) dribbles and hits it at the keeper.

‘Then you look at their two chances - one has pea-rolled across the line and then we just don’t get out (for Bishop’s goal).

‘I tell you why they’ve won the game: they’ve come with experienced players, players with experience in this league and some at the level above - and they’ve just done the basics right.

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens wasn't 'wowed' by Pompey at Brisbane Road on Saturday in his side's 4-0 defeat. Picture: Jason Brown.

‘Not once did I look at them and think they wowed us with this, or wowed us with that.

‘When the third goal went in, obviously they had a bit of possession because the sting goes out of the game, but they just defend their box and attack balls in the other box well - long throws, set-piece and a cross.’

Orient are facing early-season squad issues, after losing their first three games - leading to Wellens casting an envious glance at the quality Pompey can call upon.

He added: ‘We need to be better in both boxes, but there was a load of good stuff. We could even take more shots when they were on against a team who basically want to get a second ball, get a pass wide and cross it.

‘They are really good at attacking the box with Colby Bishop who’s a big lad and they’ve got players who can put the balls in good areas.

‘You look at their lads and they are bringing on Yengi for Bishop, who’s a good physical size. There’s Scully who for a couple of years has been one of the best wingers in this league, they are bringing him on as sub.