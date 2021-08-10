And the Blues boss is weighing up including the midfielder for tonight’s trip to Millwall in the Carabao Cup (7.45pm).

Jacobs had been set for a reunion with his former manager Paul Cook at Portman Road after a bid was accepted and medical passed.

Cowley is deeply unhappy over the handling of the ex-Wolves midfielder, who had been a long-time target of Cook.

And he now plans to use Jacobs in his Blues team, regardless of having accepted his departure.

Cowley told The News: ‘Michael comes back into the group and we will treat him like a human being, like we treat all of our players.

‘He’s a really good player, we can work with Michael, there are no problems whatsoever.

Michael Jacobs has been reassured he has a place at Pompey following the collapse of his Ipswich deal. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘What’s frustrating is he has missed 4-5 days of work after we’d got him into a really good place. He’s told us it’s the fittest he has felt in two or three years.

‘Michael has worked really, really hard. It’s just frustrating because he would have started on Saturday with the way it unfolded.

‘I’ve got to try to work out if he’s available for Millwall. We have to see what he has done over the weekend.

‘Mentally he’ll be fine. He’s 29 years of age, he has lived football long enough to know we are just pawns in the game.

‘When he felt he was leaving there was an air of disappointment that it was kind of unfinished business, he hadn't achieved what he wanted to here.

‘None of us are in control, so what can we control? We can control how we behave and how we conduct ourselves. We can control and react to circumstances and situations.

‘I will find the best way of playing with the best players we have at our disposal – including Michael.’

Cowley had planned to use the money from Jacobs’ sale to fund his pursuit of Joe Morrell.

That deal is now in doubt – although largely because Ipswich have intervened to table a bigger wage offer.

In the meantime, Cowley has every sympathy for Jacobs.

Pompey’s boss added: ‘We got into a good place on Thursday, which allowed us to accept the bid for Michael.

‘They agreed personal terms and they did a medical. Michael passed that medical, so I am told. For whatever reason the deal didn’t happen.

‘I found out yesterday afternoon. I told Michael, he didn’t know.

‘I was ringing Ipswich all day Sunday, trying to find out, for everyone’s benefit.

‘What happened – and this does happen in football – is that Ipswich agreed the deal and then another player became available and they decided to go with the other player.

‘Michael appreciated my honesty. He needed clarity himself and once I found out I told him.

‘He is one of my players, I care a lot for him. You think “How would I want to be treated in that position?”.

‘I always try to walk in their shoes and would want to know and, even if it’s not my place to tell him, I think I have a responsibility to tell him.

‘He’s a really good kid and he has been mucked around, messed around. Football never ceases to amaze you, doesn’t it.’

