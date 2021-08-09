Report: Ipswich set to 'pull the plug' on deal to sign Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs

That’s according to the East Anglian Daily Times, who claim the Tractor Boys’ are set to walk away from a deal for the 29-year-old – despite a medical taking place on Friday.

Jacobs looked on the verge of a reunion with Paul Cook after the duo worked together at Wigan.

He didn’t travel with the Blues to Fleetwood on Saturday, while Danny Cowley admitted at the final whistle that a fee with a League One club had been agreed for the player.

That paved the way for Pompey to set up their interest in Luton midfielder Joe Morrell.

However, in a double blow for the Blues – with Ipswich looking to hijack Cowley’s pursuit of Morrell – it appears that Jacobs is no longer wanted by the Portman Road side.

They today completed a move for former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards – leading the EADT to report that Jacobs was no longer deemed a priority signing.

Edwards represents the Tractor Boys’ 13th summer signing, with a loan move for Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson expected to follow.