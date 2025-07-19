And John Mousinho’s men won this afternoon’s encounter at their Copnor Road training ground 1-0, through Connor Ogilvie’s first-half goal.

The sides had meant to meet at the Broadfield Stadium today, only for it to be called off at 11.35am following heavy overnight rain.

However, with both clubs desperate for a friendly, it was instead switched to Hilsea, with Pompey using 21 players as they registered a third successive pre-season victory.

The Blues included new signing John Swift for the first time, while Colby Bishop marked his comeback from injury – and here are our Pompey player ratings...

1 . Nicolas Schmid - 6 (Replaced by Alfie Whiteman on 46 mins) Dealt with a couple of shots straight at him and rarely looked troubled. Solid and in control. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Jordan Williams - 6 (Replaced by Zak Swanson on 46 mins) Defensively sound and a couple of forays down the right to support Paddy Lane in front of him. Importantly, another 45 minutes ticked off in latest injury comeback. Photo: Nigel Keene Photo Sales

3 . Hayden Matthews - 6 (Replaced by Regan Poole on 31 mins. Replaced Conor Shaughnessy on 62 mins) Started the game as the right-sided centre-half alongside Shaughnessy. Troubled by Forster's trickery on a couple of occasions. Returned to the pitch in the second half. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales