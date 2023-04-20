News you can trust since 1877
'We'll sniff that out' - Portsmouth boss adopts hard-line approach that will go down well with Fratton faithful

John Mousinho is prepared to wield the axe on any player found wanting over the next three games.

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

The Pompey head coach insisted he would adopt a hard-line approach with anyone who doesn’t approach the Blues’ remaining fixtures with the professionalism or desire that is expected.

The Fratton Park side’s final three matches of a forgettable season are against Accrington, Derby and Wycombe respectively.

Pompey will go into the games knowing that their chances of making the League One play-offs are now a far-distant dream following four bore draws in a row that drew criticism from chairman Michael Eisner.

But Mousinho is adamant that shouldn’t come into play when players pull on a Pompey shirt.

He said he expects every member of his squad to remain motivated right up until the final day of the season on May 7. And anyone who isn’t will be dealt with accordingly.

When asked about motivation heading into Saturday’s game against Accy, Mousinho laid his cards on the table. He said: ‘I think that comes from themselves (the players). I think they have to be self-motivated.

‘There’s very little I can say to motivate a player. If they’re not motivated then that’s an unfortunate part of their game and not ours.

Pompey head coach John MousinhoPompey head coach John Mousinho
‘Professional players going on the pitch should be motivated every day out in training and should also be motivated to go and play the games on Saturdays and Tuesdays as well.

‘So, I expect all the players to be fully professional and fully motivated to play every time they pull on a Portsmouth shirt and if they’re not, we’ll sniff that out very quickly and they won’t have a future at the football club.’

Related topics:John MousinhoPortsmouthPompeyMichael EisnerBluesFratton ParkWycombeAccringtonLeague One