And, as always, there’s plenty keeping the Blues’ rivals occupied.

Here’s some of the current goings-on…

£27m-rated midfielder still to commit long-term future to Plymouth

Panutche Camara is yet to commit his long-term future to Plymouth.

The player, who Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher joked would cost potential suitors £27m to prise him away from Home Park, has been offered a new long-term deal by the play-off chasers.

Yet no agreement has been struck – one month after an offer was tabled.

Plymouth do have a 12-month option on the midfielder as he enters the final fours months of the two-year deal he signed upon his arrival from Crawley in 2020.

Plymouth midfielder Panutche Camara Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Yet, they would like to tie him down for longer, with the Guinea-Bissau international proving a key player during that time.

His form has seen him linked with the likes of Burnley and Barnsley.

Despite those suitors, Schumacher remains untroubled by the current stand-off.

He told Plymouth Live: ‘Whatever will be will be with it.

‘He knows where we are at. I'm sure he will make his decision when he wants to make it.

‘Pan is in a good place, but still no news, still nothing further.’

Wellens makes Doncaster ‘mistake’ claim as he is named Jackett’s successor

Richie Wellens has admitted he should never have managed Doncaster Rovers.

The 41-year-old made the claim after succeeding former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett as the new manager of Leyton Orient.

Wellens, whose Salford team beat the Blues in last season’s rearranged Papa John’s Trophy final to help push Jackett out the Fratton Park door, won six games from 26 during his time at Donny.

He was sacked in December and replaced by Gary McSheffrey,

Now in his new surroundings at Brisbane Road, Wellens admitted returning to Doncaster – where he spent three years as a player – was a mistake.

He said: ‘With Covid, and them having to recoup the losses that they lost from Covid, that was a really tough situation.

‘I probably made a mistake in going to Doncaster if I’m being honest. I let my heart rule my head. There were a lot of red flags there.

‘But it was a club that I loved and I had a great time there as a player and I had a great relationship with the fans, so it was very difficult for me to turn down in terms of being a club that was definitely pulling on my heartstrings.

‘In hindsight I shouldn’t have done it.’

EFL suspends broadcast feeds of games to Russia

The EFL have joined the Premier League in suspending broadcast feeds of it’s matches to Russia.

A statement from the league’s governing body read: ‘Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in the region, the EFL has suspended the broadcast feeds of its matches in the Russian Federation.

‘Access to the EFL’s iFollow service and other club streaming services have also been withdrawn in the territory.

‘Echoing the views of the Premier League and other organisations around the world, the EFL remains deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict.