'We're back... home again' - Pompey fans ecstatic by Fratton Park return

Today’s game against Crewe is the first time they’ll be at PO4 for a competitive match without covid restrictions since the visit of Fleetwood back in March 2020.

Some supporters got a taste of the new era as 1,000 and 2,000 fans travelled to the away games at Fleetwood and Millwall this week.

Now a greater number are getting the chance the cheer on Danny Cowley’s side, with the Blues back at Fratton Park for their first home game of the 2021-22 season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey fans are back en masse at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown.

There’s are some restrictions on numbers because of the ongoing redevelopment at the home of Pompey.

Nevertheless, fans are delighted to be back and eager to get Fratton Park rocking again,

Here’s some of the messages that have been posted on social media today ahead of the Crewe game…

@ConnorPFC1997: We are BACK at last. COME ON #POMPEY.

@CallumWhitee_: What a sight. What a day. Fans back at Fratton Park for league action.

@PaulJGarnham: Come on #Pompey great to see the fans back where they belong. 3-0.

@realdavely: Home again #pompey.

@pepe_lacey: Can’t believe I’m actually going to Fratton to watch a #Pompey game for the first time in 18 months today.

@pompeyboy_: What a day to be down the park #pompey