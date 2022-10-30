@MikeOfPompey: I think we need a player camera on Owen Dale for the next game. Love watching him play, even if something doesn’t work he goes again!

Nice to see a wide man with great work rate. He was great with Swanson yesterday, talking him through the game and always encouraging him.

@Luke313131: Seriously Pompey fans, some need to have a long think about where their heads at.

When we had a fully fit squad we all over this Pompey team praising how good it is. We have TEN (10) players out injured. Ride the storm out!

@Pompey_Goals: I be judging this team once we have our first 11 back no coincidence started playing bad once they all dropped like flies.

Top six the aim and still very much on course.

@JSweetman92: I love the bloke but walking out alongside others and Danny Cowley is fast losing this crowd.

Pompey fans remain divided over the Blues' promotion credentials.

The inability to create any chances is woeful. We're nothing but a mid-table team.

@PompeyPedro: 10 players out injured, majority starters.

No League One team takes that level of disruption and keeps the same standard as when the starters were all fit. We’ll come good.

@pompeyCripps89: Genuinely interested to hear from people that boo their own team after a draw think it achieves in terms of player motivation?

@danieledmunds4: Does Swanson now become our first choice right back even when Rafferty comes back? Him and Dale really seem to work well together and will only get better with his young age.

@PhilPTID1977: We still have two games in hand that we have to win, we also need players that are good enough to cover the injuries.

We will know by Jan whether we are going up or not but it won’t be via automatics.

@Brad_Sked: I'm still confident Pompey will be up there. Only 2 losses in 15 and the squad has been under it from early on with injuries.