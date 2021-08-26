We're ready to go - Danny Cowley's promise ahead of key transfer meeting as Portsmouth prepare to take on Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Co over window finale

The Blues boss will tonight meet with the club board to define the financial parameters over the final days of the transfer window.

And Cowley explained he has his finger on the trigger, when it comes to bringing in the transfer targets he believes will make the difference to his squad.

The head coach has made it clear he believes up to three additions are required before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Cowley and his backroom staff have been working tirelessly to carry out their due diligence to get the right players.

And they are now confident they are primed to move when given the green light.

Cowley said: ‘We’ve worked really hard this window, we couldn’t have worked any harder.

‘We’re ready to go, we’ve done loads of background on players both on the grass but also away from the pitch, in terms of understanding their characters.

‘Also it’s understanding the type of players available to us, or who could become available to us.

‘Then when they become available it’s being ready to react.’

Cowley confirmed there is likely to be at least one exit to give him some manoeuvrability in his playing budget with Callum Johnson being linked with a departure, while the likes of Ellis Harrison has also been touted for an exit this summer.

The Pompey boss doesn’t want any late curveballs when it comes to his playing squad, however.

He added: ‘We might have one going out relatively soon.

‘It’s not ideal but we have to work it to get the balance and where we want to be.

‘We know we won’t get to where we want in one window, that’s why people talk about three. I’m not that patient.

‘You never know, but I wouldn’t want to lose one of my players now.

‘It gives you less and less time when you’d certainly like longer.

‘These deals aren’t straightforward. You have to work with the player, the agent and the club to get things agreed.’

