Portsmouth open to offers for defender despite impressive maiden campaign

The News understands the Blues would not stand in the right-back’s way, should a club make a move for his services before August 31.

Johnson has been out of the picture in the past two games, as he serves a three-game ban for a controversial red card in Carabao Cup loss at Millwall.

His only league action so far this term arrived as a late sub in the opening-day win at Fleetwood Town.

Kieron Freeman has established himself as Cowley’s first-choice, since his summer arrival after leaving Championship Swansea City.

Johnson has a year to run on his existing agreement, with Pompey holding an option to extend that stay by a further 12 months.

The 24-year-old has shown himself to be a dependable option since arriving from Accrington Stanley last summer.

The former Middlesbrough trainee was among Pompey’s most consistent performers amid 46 outings in the 2020-21 campaign.

That was recognised as he finished third in the The News/Sports Mail player of the season vote, behind Ryan Williams and Craig MacGillivray.

Johnson perhaps lacks the forward-thinking attributes to be a natural fit in Cowley’s game idea, however.

The Pompey boss is also in the market for a right-sided defender who can operate centrally and give him the option to move to a back three, something he feels he currently lacks.

Cowley missed out on TJ Eyoma this week as the Spurs man moved to League One rivals Lincoln City.

