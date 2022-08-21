Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley’s men ran out 3-1 winners at Fratton Park as Connor Ogilvie, Joe Pigott and Owen Dale all netted to ensure their side continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Yet the win came at a cost with midfielder Louis Thompson being stretchered away in the opening stages with a suspected double leg break following a late challenge from Glenn Whelan.

Following the victory, the Fratton faithful have taken to social media to give their assessment on Saturday’s triumph.

Here’s a selection of those thoughts from Twitter.

@jeffharris_665: Well to use Barton’s name for the Cowley’s, he got a good lesson in PE today at Fratton Park by Pompey. Maybe he should take notes on their lesson plans.

@DannyCrownXI: What a performance, what a result, what a day! We look formidable right now.

@PompeyKai: It’ll be interesting to see what happens in central midfield now with Thompson more than likely out for the season.

Do we keep Tunnicliffe? Do we sell him and bring someone else in? Does Danny trust Mingi enough to promote him? Or do we just stay with what we have…

@MikeOfPompey: Can’t wait for Dane Scarlett to bag his first goal, gonna give him so much confidence!

Could see the grin on his face yesterday when he set up Owen Dale.

Hopefully we get promoted and can have him for a season in the Championship.

@khooper8695: Dane Scarlett again with another impactful performance. Hope he gets the goals he deserves soon.

@HarvMarksy: Never seen a Pompey team score so many goals especially from crosses. Two more today.

How many crosses/headers is that now? Feels like we’ve got a great squad this season who never give up! Been a while since I watched a Pompey side that - after we’ve conceded – I still have full confidence in us to go and get another one.

@george_w32: I for one can’t wait for the Pompey promotion party down Southsea common and Marlon Pack does a Gareth Evans.

@pompeychiv: Finally after years of stagnation and a doom and gloom feeling around the club things are on the up.

Cowley has been a major part of restoring the feel good factor. Had a buzz at full time that I haven't felt in so long.

Long may it continue and carry on building.

@FairallDavid: The kind of match we’d have lost in the past few years against a physical side.

