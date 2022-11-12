But the West Brom loanee is adamant the Blues will improve for their important contest against Derby on Friday.

Danny Cowley’s men were held to a frustrating 1-1 stalemate against the Shrimps in a cagey affair in Lancashire.

In a tough afternoon at the Mazuma Stadium, Griffiths was the only shining star in a disappointing outing for the visitors.

The former Lincoln man was called in to action on a number of occasions, most importantly denying Aaron Connolly in the dying stages of the contest.

However, the 21-year-old admits his personal glory must not overshadow the Blues’ poor display against Derek Adams’ strugglers.

‘Another frustrating afternoon,’ he told The News.

‘We wanted to come here and pick up all three pints but sometimes that can’t be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Griffiths has admitted his personal performance must not overshadow the Blues' disappointing display at Morecambe.

‘We gave ourselves a bit of a mountain to climb going 1-0 down but it was again frustrating and a disappointing result but it was always going to be a difficult place to come.

‘Credit to Morecambe, I thought they were really good especially on the break they looked really dangerous.

‘It was never going to be easy but we’ve had a few tough places like this at Cheltenham, Forest Green, Port Vale and were able to get results but today we weren’t good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m always happy to make a few saves, I always am, but to come away with a point is more important. On a personal note I was very happy with how I played today.

‘It did feel like a loss, a lot of the players are deflated.

‘I think second half we had a few good chances and didn’t really pin them back and get control of the game.

‘They had a few counter attacks, which flipped the momentum to them but we need to get better at controlling games and pinning teams in and almost suffocating them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have now just picked up maximum points in one of their previous eight League One contests.

Griffiths insights the Blues have to be better as they face Derby in a fifth vs sixth encounter at Fratton Park on Friday.

He added: ‘It’s a massive game and we’re all looking forward to getting back to Fratton.

‘It feels like a long time since we’ve been there.

Advertisement Hide Ad