That’s after West Brom emerged as the latest club looking to profit from his impending Millwall exit.

With the 28-year-old’s contract at the Den set to expire next month, Burnley, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Watford, Cardiff and Middlesbrough have all been credited with interest in the ex-Blues youngster.

Turkish giants Besiktas are also well-known admirers and have long been considered front-runners to land the forward.

But if reports emerging this morning are to be true, then the Baggies could be Wallace’s new home, after five seasons in south London.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Steve Bruce’s Championship side have opened talks with the player’s representatives in a bid to convince him to remain in the second tier of English football.

A ‘lucrative package’ has been offered, with Bruce believing he has a ‘fighting chance’ of jumping the queue to land the in-demand attacker.

Nixon wrote, ‘Steve Bruce’s West Brom are trying to talk Jed Wallace into staying in the Championship.

Former Pompey favourite Jed Wallace is set to leave Millwall this summer Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

‘Bruce is keen to land the talented left-sided forward for his Baggies squad and offer him a lucrative package to join.

‘Wallace is a free agent and his advisers are trying to find him a home in Europe where Turkish clubs have been alerted.

‘But Bruce thinks he has a fighting chance of landing Wallace on good money that is still within his budget.’

Wallace scored six goals and provided 12 assists this season for the Lions as they finished ninth in the table.

The forward scored 30 goals in 111 outings for Pompey during a three-and-a-half-year stay at Fratton Park.

He retains strong links with the Blues and gave the club a ringing endorsement ahead of Mahlon Romeo’s loan switch last summer.

If Wallace moves to the Hawthorns, it’s unlikely he’ll link up with another former Fratton favourite, Matt Clarke.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with West Brom and won the Ideal Heating Supporters' Player of the Season.