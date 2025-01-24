West Brom v Portsmouth: 2 changes in predicted line-up and role for new 'teen sensation' at Hawthorns

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 13:01 BST

There’s much for John Mousinho to ponder as Pompey aim for their third league win on the bounce at West Brom this weekend.

The Blues will aim to build on their performance of high intensity against Stoke on Wednesday, but how Mousinho goes about cajoling another showing from his squad is a big consideration.

With his squad short on depth in terms of quality, the Blues boss has to decide how he can keep his team fresh but also competitive.

Here’s how we think he will go as Pompey aim to cement their place clear of the bottom three at The Hawthorns.

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against West Brom.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

Here's how we think Pompey will line up against West Brom.

Now coming up with attacking returns, as he provided assist for Lang's goal against Stoke. Continues to impress with No1 spot firmly his

2. GK Nicolas Schmid

Now coming up with attacking returns, as he provided assist for Lang's goal against Stoke. Continues to impress with No1 spot firmly his

Performance against Stoke was undoubtedly a Pompey high, as right-back excelled to seemingly cement first choice role in position.

3. RB Jordan Williams

Performance against Stoke was undoubtedly a Pompey high, as right-back excelled to seemingly cement first choice role in position.

Will be interesting how dynamic in defence develops with Hayden Matthews arriving and Conor Shaughnessy close to return, but skipper is the man in possession of the shirt.

4. CB Marlon Pack

Will be interesting how dynamic in defence develops with Hayden Matthews arriving and Conor Shaughnessy close to return, but skipper is the man in possession of the shirt.

