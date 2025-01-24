The Blues will aim to build on their performance of high intensity against Stoke on Wednesday, but how Mousinho goes about cajoling another showing from his squad is a big consideration.

With his squad short on depth in terms of quality, the Blues boss has to decide how he can keep his team fresh but also competitive.

Here’s how we think he will go as Pompey aim to cement their place clear of the bottom three at The Hawthorns.

Pompey predicted line-up Here's how we think Pompey will line up against West Brom.

GK Nicolas Schmid Now coming up with attacking returns, as he provided assist for Lang's goal against Stoke. Continues to impress with No1 spot firmly his

RB Jordan Williams Performance against Stoke was undoubtedly a Pompey high, as right-back excelled to seemingly cement first choice role in position.