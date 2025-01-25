The two sides come in to the match with differing results. Tony Mowbray in his first game of his second spell at the Hawthorns, oversaw a 2-0 defeat to his former club Middlesbrough on Tuesday.
A day later, Pompey won 3-1 against Stoke City at Fratton Park, as they continued their brilliant home form. It's now time for the Blues to address their away day struggles, having lost their last five matches on their travels, whilst being winless since October 19.
West Brom are on a four game winless run across all competitions, with their only win of 2025 coming on New Year's Day when they beat Preston North End. In front of their own supporters, they have a nine-game unbeaten run going on.
Pompey's record against Saturday's opposition is poor, having only defeated them twice in the last 11 league meetings. Earlier on in the campaign, West Brom won 3-0 in the reverse fixture, and are looking for a league double over them for the first time since the 2001/02 campaign. The last time Pompey tasted success at West Brom was a 3-0 victory back in February 1998.
Team news wise, the home team will be without their top scorer Josh Maja. Maja had to undergo surgery for a lower leg injury, and will be out for several weeks. Maja was reportedly attracting interest from the Premier League before he was sidelined.
As for Pompey, they have recruited striker Thomas Waddingham from Brisbane Roar. John Mousinho said in his pre-match press conference that the young Australian striker will travel with them to the West Midlands, and he could have some involvement. His compatriot Jacob Farrell is out for the season with a medial ligament injury, whilst Kusini Yengi is still a few weeks away from training.
Here’s the latest injury details from both camps.
