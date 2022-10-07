Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman were the subject of transfer interest in the summer and, on occasions, were seemingly heading out of Fratton Park.

However, the duo were handed their first starts of the season in Tuesday night’s visit of Aston Villa Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

In the subsequent 5-0 triumph, Tunnicliffe was named the sponsors’ man of the match and was involved in two goals, while Freeman impressed as a left-sided centre-half with his distribution.

According to Morrell, their commitment to the cause reflects the current Pompey squad’s attitude and dedication – and wouldn’t have happened last season.

He told The News: ‘Those two boys came in the other day and played well. Some teams would have every excuse not to perform in their situation, but they showed a great mentality.

‘It’s a mark of the group that we didn’t look to use those excuses – instead playing with such intensity and determination.

‘I don’t think anybody would ever question Tunni’s attitude and desire when he’s on the pitch. I’ve played with him at two clubs now and always seen that whenever he steps over the white line.

Ryan Tunnicliffe gives pursuit during an impressive performance in Tuesday night's Papa John's Trophy clash with Aston Villa Under-21s.

‘He’s the same player he’s always been, regardless of whether he’s playing every week – and he and Kieron showed our strength in depth.

‘You wouldn’t get away with downing tools at this club. If we had boys like that, and we have in the past, they probably wouldn’t be here now - and they’re not here now.

‘That’s great credit to the manager and coaching staff, we’ve now got a culture at the club where you can’t get away with making excuses or not turning up or not showing the fight and commitment.

‘The one thing I have noticed is the gaffer has bought in lads who won’t settle for anything less than that.’

It was a timely reminder of his talents, with Joe Rafferty still absent through injury and the left-footed Connor Ogilvie deputising at right-back.

Morrell added: ‘Kieron is a top player. Like Tunni, he has played at a good level, and you don’t do that without being a good player.

‘He’s someone that when called upon can show us what he’s got and is a really good centre-half. I think he can probably play anywhere across the back four.

‘The boys know the quality he’s got and he and Tunni the other night epitomised this group.’

