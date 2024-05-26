2 . Sonny Bradley (Derby)

Pompey: 38 games, one goalRecruited by Guy Whittingham along with Danny East from Hull, the central defender was a first-team regular during the first season of fan ownership in 2013-14. However, once Andy Awford became permanent manager, Sonny Bradley's days were numbered and he joined Crawley on loan. Went on to feature for Plymouth and Luton, where he won two promotions, and is now at Derby. Won promotion at Pride Park after they finished second in League One. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler