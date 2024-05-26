For the Blues, their first Championship campaign for 12 years will see them come across some familiar faces, namely 20 former Fratton Park players.
Some are favourites, others instantly forgettable, while you may not have ever heard of a few – and here they are...
1. Portsmouth's Jed Wallace celebrates scoring the second goal of the match during Newport County v Portsmouth, Sky Bet League Two, Rodney Parade, Newport, Sat 29th March, 2014.
Jed Wallace is among 21 former Pompey players the Blues could potentially come up against in the Championship next season. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
2. Sonny Bradley (Derby)
Pompey: 38 games, one goalRecruited by Guy Whittingham along with Danny East from Hull, the central defender was a first-team regular during the first season of fan ownership in 2013-14. However, once Andy Awford became permanent manager, Sonny Bradley's days were numbered and he joined Crawley on loan. Went on to feature for Plymouth and Luton, where he won two promotions, and is now at Derby. Won promotion at Pride Park after they finished second in League One. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
3. Simon Eastwood (Oxford United)
Pompey: 30 games, 0 goalsThe goalkeeper featured heavily in the 2012-13 season after the Blues' entire first-team had to be sold off or released to prevent its liquidation. Signed in the summer of 2012 after a successful trial, with Bradford Park Avenue showing great generosity in ripping up the new contract he had signed days earlier to enable him to pursue his ambition. Competed with Reading loanee Mikkel Andersen for the number one spot that season.Picture: Allan Hutchings (1330-178) Photo: Allan Hutchings
4. Jack Whatmough (Preston)
Pompey: 136 games, 3 goalsThe Gosport lad graduated through Pompey's Academy after being rejected by Southampton and, despite two serious knee injuries, established himself as an outstanding performer in the heart of defence. He enjoyed his finest Blues season in 2020-21, featuring 38 times, but was allowed to leave on a free transfer to join Wigan. He moved to Preston last summer and made 23 appearances this season, of which 15 were Championship starts. Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
