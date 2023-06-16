The Bournemouth striker had enjoyed an impressive cameo against the Hawks in July 2022 and, 24 hours later, was presented with another 45 minutes against Gosport.

However, with Pompey flying to Murcia the following day for a six-day training camp, after the match Saydee was informed his name wasn’t on the list.

It meant rookie Dan Gifford was the sole striker chosen for the trip, although they were soon joined in Spain by Celtic triallist Jonathan Afolabi to double attacking numbers.

Saydee hadn’t convinced Cowley to pursue a potential loan arrangement, having brought the youngster in from the Cherries to assess his potential.

Within two months, he had joined Shrewsbury on a season-long loan, scoring seven goals in 38 appearances, including facing the Blues once.

Now, approaching 12 months since his trial was halted, Saydee has returned to Fratton Park in a permanent deal, with an undisclosed transfer fee involved.

Unlike the other two signings on a busy first day of the window, Pompey fans can recall Saydee’s playing performances – particularly against the Hawks.

Christian Saydee shone against the Hawks in pre-season last July - now Pompey have bought him from Bournemouth. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Certainly reason enough to be encouraged over the 21-year-old’s return.

Starting against Paul Doswell’s side in a 3-0 Pompey win in July 2022, the youngster turned in an eye-catching opening 45 minutes with a powerful display.

Indeed, at one point Joe Oastler attempted a rugby tackle on the striker as he surged from the halfway line, without putting him out of his stride.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, he outmuscled Billy Clifford off the ball to steal it before sending a 40-yard lob just over the bar.

With Cowley introducing a new XI at the break, Saydee’s involvement was over, although his name was afterwards on the lips of many supporters, particularly considering the Blues’ striker shortage.

Then, the following day, he re-emerged, this time starting against Gosport in another pre-season friendly.

Sadly, there was no repeat of the Bournemouth youngster’s impressive showing during another 45-minute cameo, struggling to get into the match.

Pompey actually found themselves 1-0 down at the interval following Andreas Robinson’s strike, with 11 players then introduced into the action.

In a match memorable purely because of the Blues’ baffling inability to find a goal in that second half, despite laying siege on Borough, Saydee was watching on the bench.

Shaun Gale’s men preserved their lead for a hard-fought win, while Cowley was left to agonise over which of the five triallists on display to take to San Pedro del Pinatar the following day.

The answer was none of them, with Andre Wisdom, Levi Andoh, Josh Gould, Rumarn Burrell and Saydee all departing.

