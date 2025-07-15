John Mousinho used 22 players, playing a different team in each half, to ensure each player was handed a 45 minute outing in their opening pre-season fixture.
Man of the match Adrian Segecic broke the deadlock on 13 minutes and then Paddy Lane extended their lead in the 64th minutes to complete the victory.
And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Ben Killip - 6
(Replaced by Triallist B on 46 mins) Very comfortable half, without a save to make and Pompey dominated the opening 45 minutes. Used ball effectively and very composed. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Michael Ani - 6
(Replaced by Jordan Williams on 46 mins) Strong, quick and always prepared to push forward from right-back. Kept things tight defensively. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Hayden Matthews - 6
(Replaced by Regan Poole on 46 mins) The Australian’s first match for almost five months after recovering from injury. At one point in the first half, glided upfield with the ball at his feet to break into the opposition half. Great to see him back. Photo: Peter Nicholls
4. Nathan Ferguson - 6
(Replaced by Conor Shaughnessy on 46 mins) Played under the title of Triallist A, there was no mistaking Ferguson, who spent last week on Pompey’s Slovakian training camp. Operating as the left-sided centre-half, he was physically dominant and looked comfortable on the ball. Photo: Nathan Stirk
