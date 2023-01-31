News you can trust since 1877
‘What a feeling’: Portsmouth new boy on the thrill of sealing Fratton move

Paddy Lane savoured the buzz of signing for Pompey after his arrival was confirmed.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 10:33pm

The 21-year-old’s capture from Fleetwood was sealed tonight for an undisclosed fee.

Lane was handed a three-and-a-half year deal as he bolstered John Mousinho’s attacking options.

And the Northern Ireland international outlined his excitement at seeing the move completed.

Lane, who was named League One’s young player of the season last term, admitted he can’t wait to experience stepping out at Fratton Park wearing royal blue.

Writing on Twitter, Lane said: ‘What a feeling joining a club like @Pompey looking forward to seeing everyone at Fratton.’

Paddy Lane (Pic: Portsmouth FC)
