‘What a response to flak’, ‘Pompey’s danger man’, ‘what a competitor’ - Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings against Luton Town

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 17th Aug 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 14:31 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Luton Town today.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it as Championship football returned to Fratton Park in the 0-0 draw with the Hatters?

Match action from our photographer Jason Brown

1. Match action

Match action from our photographer Jason Brown | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What a response to unjustified flak. A trio of outstanding first-half stops - the third in the Gordon Banks category as keeper flung himself across goal to keep out Adebayo’s close-range header.

2. Will Norris - 9 MOTM

Up and down that right flank in a steady showing. Had his work cut out as Doughty doubled up with Chong but stuck to the challenge well.

3. Jordan Williams - 6

So important to Pompey. Assured at the back and threatening at the other end. Denied one goal from a header and reasonable shouts for a penalty turned down - range of passing was a big asset.

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

