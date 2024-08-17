Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it as Championship football returned to Fratton Park in the 0-0 draw with the Hatters?
1. Match action
Match action from our photographer Jason Brown | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Will Norris - 9 MOTM
What a response to unjustified flak. A trio of outstanding first-half stops - the third in the Gordon Banks category as keeper flung himself across goal to keep out Adebayo’s close-range header.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jordan Williams - 6
Up and down that right flank in a steady showing. Had his work cut out as Doughty doubled up with Chong but stuck to the challenge well.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
So important to Pompey. Assured at the back and threatening at the other end. Denied one goal from a header and reasonable shouts for a penalty turned down - range of passing was a big asset.
Photo: Jason Brown
