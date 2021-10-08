Ronan Curtis' goal against Charlton has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month for September

That’s after the Shrimps pathetically asked Southampton fans to vote for striker Cole Stockton for the Sky Bet League One goal of the month for September

The Blues’ Ronan Curtis is up for the same award, following his spectacular effort against Charlton.

Both him and Stockton are joined by Rotherham’s Danny Edwards in the running for the gong.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet in a desperate attempt to drum up support for their man, the League One new boys tagged the Saints in a Twitter post, looking to use the Blues’ rivalry with the Premier League side to their advantage.

They posted: ‘@SouthamptonFC… I don’t know if you’ve seen but, any chance of a hand?’

Yet the pitiful request was quickly spotted by Pompey, who made their feelings clearly known.

‘What a sad little life, @ShrimpsOfficial’, was their short but damning verdict.

Morecambe have since responded with a fishing Giff accompanied by the words ‘@Pompey Game, set and match!’

But Blues fans have now jumped on board to add weight to their club’s reply.

@POMPEYBENNY said: ‘Well played admin, well played’.

@elitestanleyyy added: ‘what even is a Morecambe?’

While @notreece_w99 commented: ‘Couldn't even tell you who Morecambes rivals are’.

To vote for League One’s goal of the month, head to the official Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two twitter accounts.