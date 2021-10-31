Danny Cowley’s side edged past Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park yesterday and despite the low scoreline, a number of fans expressed their delight with the three points.

John Marquis netted the only goal of the game shortly after half-time and Pompey held on after a late Trotters onslaught to secure their second victory in 14 outings.

A number of supporters were quick to post on Twitter how they felt at full-time while talking points online included Mahlon Romeo, John Marquis, and Danny Cowley.

@deanprobert89: #Pompey need to sign Romeo on at least a 3 year contract asap. Absolute baller.

@RobShiers: #Pompey win and England smash the Aussies. What a Saturday! #T20WorldCup #AUSvENG

@scottpompey: Reeco with another solid game today , there’s definitely a player in him , still Raw but I’m convinced he comes good #pompey

@pfc_lumberjack: Romeo, Reeco and Ronan were all excellent this afternoon #pompey

@mrandrewmoon: Certainly a win from the “hard fought” category for #Pompey but I’d argue deserved on the basis on the second half. Much needed clean sheet as well, the Blues doing a good job of seeing the game out @solentsport

@Butler16Henry: Pompey winning always brightens up my weekend, when we lose it always dampens it. But that's the beauty of supporting this club and i wouldn't want it any other way.