'What an exciting prospect, Heartbreaking sight, Best game for Blues': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Oxford United

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 15:09 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 16:24 BST
Pompey made it successive wins with a huge victory at Oxford United.

John Mousinho’s had lost eight consecutive matches on the road, yet Andre Dozzell and substitute Mark O’Mahony secured a 2-0 triumph to boost survival hopes.

In a poor game lacking quality for much of it, the Blues dug in defensively and took advantage of rare scoring chances which came their way, although there was a concerning injury to Callum Lang.

Regardless, Pompey have put themselves further away from the relegation zone – and here are our player ratings...

Raced out of the box to produce a crucial headed clearance in the first half. Yet it was his phenomenal point-blank save from Placheta on 71 minutes which stood out. Keeps coming up with those stops.

1. Nicolas Schmid - 8

Raced out of the box to produce a crucial headed clearance in the first half. Yet it was his phenomenal point-blank save from Placheta on 71 minutes which stood out. Keeps coming up with those stops.

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 84 mins) Kept his place despite being taken off at half-time against Cardiff and the right-back justified it. Kept Dembele very quiet and produced one huge volleyed clearance in the second half which snuffed out danger.

2. Zak Swanson - 7

(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 84 mins) Kept his place despite being taken off at half-time against Cardiff and the right-back justified it. Kept Dembele very quiet and produced one huge volleyed clearance in the second half which snuffed out danger.

Got the nod to replace the injured Shaughnessy at centre-half and produced a remarkable display. Assured, composed, magnificent defensively. What a prospect he appears.

3. Hayden Matthews - 9 - Man of the Match

Got the nod to replace the injured Shaughnessy at centre-half and produced a remarkable display. Assured, composed, magnificent defensively. What a prospect he appears.

Survived a second-half penalty scare when Rodrigues’ shot struck his arm. Regardless, another strong display from the left-sided centre-half who has proven a wonderful signing.

4. Rob Atkinson - 7

Survived a second-half penalty scare when Rodrigues' shot struck his arm. Regardless, another strong display from the left-sided centre-half who has proven a wonderful signing.

