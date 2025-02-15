John Mousinho’s had lost eight consecutive matches on the road, yet Andre Dozzell and substitute Mark O’Mahony secured a 2-0 triumph to boost survival hopes.
In a poor game lacking quality for much of it, the Blues dug in defensively and took advantage of rare scoring chances which came their way, although there was a concerning injury to Callum Lang.
Regardless, Pompey have put themselves further away from the relegation zone – and here are our player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 8
Raced out of the box to produce a crucial headed clearance in the first half. Yet it was his phenomenal point-blank save from Placheta on 71 minutes which stood out. Keeps coming up with those stops. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 7
(Replaced by Terry Devlin on 84 mins) Kept his place despite being taken off at half-time against Cardiff and the right-back justified it. Kept Dembele very quiet and produced one huge volleyed clearance in the second half which snuffed out danger. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Hayden Matthews - 9 - Man of the Match
Got the nod to replace the injured Shaughnessy at centre-half and produced a remarkable display. Assured, composed, magnificent defensively. What a prospect he appears. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Rob Atkinson - 7
Survived a second-half penalty scare when Rodrigues’ shot struck his arm. Regardless, another strong display from the left-sided centre-half who has proven a wonderful signing. Photo: Jason Brown
