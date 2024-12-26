Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day?
1. Pompey match ratings
Zak Swanson was Pompey's man of the match at Watford | PA
2. Nicolas Schmid 7
The now customary crucial intervention came early as keeper won one-on-one duel with Jebbisson. Matched that with stop to deny Baah. Constantly alert to threat of the ball over the top with a high starting position. Late moment was cruel as he knocked ball into Vata's path.
| Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. Match action
Match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. Zak Swanson 9
What an impact! Unerring finish for goal was drenched in confidence and quality but also matched by relentless defensive display containing a number of important blocks and interceptions. Super Zak Swanson! Photo: Jason Brown
