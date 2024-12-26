‘What an impact’, ‘customary crucial moments’, ‘proving doubters wrong’: Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from gutsy Watford clash

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 26th Dec 2024, 17:02 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 17:56 GMT

The ratings are in from Pompey’s Championship clash with Watford.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day?

1. Pompey match ratings

2. Nicolas Schmid 7

The now customary crucial intervention came early as keeper won one-on-one duel with Jebbisson. Matched that with stop to deny Baah. Constantly alert to threat of the ball over the top with a high starting position. Late moment was cruel as he knocked ball into Vata's path. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What an impact! Unerring finish for goal was drenched in confidence and quality but also matched by relentless defensive display containing a number of important blocks and interceptions. Super Zak Swanson!

4. Zak Swanson 9

What an impact! Unerring finish for goal was drenched in confidence and quality but also matched by relentless defensive display containing a number of important blocks and interceptions. Super Zak Swanson! Photo: Jason Brown

