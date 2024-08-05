Pompey are less than a week away from taking on Leeds United in their first Championship match in 12 years. Following a 2-0 defeat to Charlton in their final pre-season friendly, there remains much to do before the Blues take on the likes of the Whites, Burnley and Sheffield United.
However, optimism remains high from both the Fratton Park camp and from the analytic experts. After simulating the Championship 2024-25 season 10,000 times, we’re able to average the points total of every club across those simulations and therefore rank teams positionally. Here’s the Opta supercomputer results from those simulations...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.