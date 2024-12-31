4 . Paul Hall

I was happy at Pompey, living in Hilsea with my girlfriend at the time. It's a lovely part of the world, sunshine, great friends, this is where I spent my most successful years as a footballer. I didn’t want to go. Coventry were in the Premier League under Gordon Strachan and had just finished 11th, but it was almost a step back. Their fans were good, but not as connected as Pompey, which is a real family club. Put it this way, my career didn’t go the way it should have gone with the Sky Blues, probably because my heart was still at Pompey, I wanted to come back, I was homesick. If you look at my Coventry career, I didn’t really have one, that wasn’t because I wasn’t good enough, I knew I was, I’d played in the World Cup finals, in the Championship - but it wasn’t Pompey. I was emotionally invested in the club and remain a Pompey supporter even now. They were the greatest days of my football career. (Paul Hall, Played Up Pompey Four, 2024) Photo: Laurence Griffiths