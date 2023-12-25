Pompey fans have long been lauded for their passion and dedication, even through the toughest of times.
None appreciate such special qualities more than those players who have turned out for the Blues over the years, serving with great distinction.
So here, in the words of 12 former Pompey players, are why the Fratton faithful are among the finest supporters in the country...
1. Matt Taylor
‘I’ve a huge connection with the football club, always have done, always will do because of what it meant to me at the age I joined, the success, to be part of arguably the most successful time in recent times. That was massive for me.
‘I still think they are wonderful people, wonderful supporters. I went to the Bolton game on Monday, it’s the first time I’ve been back to Fratton Park for such a long time. It brought back a lot of memories, it’s a good feeling in that stadium, I have so many wonderful memories of my time at that football club.
‘I still think those supporters are up there with the best in the country. I had forgotten the atmosphere at Fratton Park, the atmosphere on Monday was electric, it was brilliant.
‘I loved everything about my time there, it’s just an amazing place with great people - and I wish John Mousinho nothing but the best of success this season.’
(Matt Taylor, December 2023). Picture: Ryan Pierse, Getty Images Photo: Ryan Pierse
2. Robert Prosinecki
‘In my year in Portsmouth, I felt loved by the fans, I believe I played really well for them, and it’s great to be back.
‘Playing for the club was amazing, very special, I can still see it now, they live and breathe for their football club.
‘The big clubs have huge numbers of fans - this is smaller, but also feels special.
‘Pompey’s fans are equally as loud. Whether they are winning or losing, you can tell they are loyal to the club.
(Robert Prosinecki, March 2023) Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Steve Reid
3. Patrick Agyemang
‘Then, at Pompey, I scored my first goal at Crewe, feeling the excitement from the crowd, there was the togetherness from the boys. I found my love again for football.
‘There was the crowd chanting my name all the time, it was a good end to my career. The end I wanted.
‘I loved it at Fratton Park, they were one of the best crowds I had throughout my career. I’m not just saying that because I’m giving this interview, it’s true.
‘The fans gave me a lot of love and it was a good time to come to Pompey - it was a good match.
‘I had never experienced a crowd like that. I had played in bigger stadiums, but the noise was massive, especially what they showed me. It was amazing.’
(Patrick Agyemang, May 2021) Picture: Joe Pepler Photo: Joe Pepler
4. David Unsworth
‘It was an awful training ground, but that didn’t matter because there was a great feel about the place. Then you get to Fratton Park and hear the noise of the fans. My God, it’s just unbelievable.
‘For 95 minutes they don’t stop singing. I remember my dad went to an away game and stood in front of the guy with the bell (John Westwood) and he was like “Dave, you will never believe this, I was two rows in front of that bloke and my ears were still ringing all night!”.
‘It was just a wonderful place.'
(David Unsworth, March 2023) Picture: Tom Shaw/Getty Images Photo: Tom Shaw