1 . Matt Taylor

‘I’ve a huge connection with the football club, always have done, always will do because of what it meant to me at the age I joined, the success, to be part of arguably the most successful time in recent times. That was massive for me. ‘I still think they are wonderful people, wonderful supporters. I went to the Bolton game on Monday, it’s the first time I’ve been back to Fratton Park for such a long time. It brought back a lot of memories, it’s a good feeling in that stadium, I have so many wonderful memories of my time at that football club. ‘I still think those supporters are up there with the best in the country. I had forgotten the atmosphere at Fratton Park, the atmosphere on Monday was electric, it was brilliant. ‘I loved everything about my time there, it’s just an amazing place with great people - and I wish John Mousinho nothing but the best of success this season.’ (Matt Taylor, December 2023). Picture: Ryan Pierse, Getty Images Photo: Ryan Pierse