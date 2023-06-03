What percentage of Portsmouth’s population attends Fratton Park games and how this compares to Derby, Ipswich, Charlton & Co: gallery
The football club is very much at the heart of Portsmouth city.
Pompey fans travel the country week-in, week-out in support of the Blues and are set to amass a further 8,000 more miles on the road next season in all competitions.
Fans pack the stands at Fratton Park on a regular basis, too, with crowds of more than 17,000 often seen at PO4.
But what percentage of the city’s 208,000 population actually attends Pompey home matches on a game day?
With the help of @_The72 on Twitter, we’ve managed to work that out and compare the figure to the rest of League One.
Here’s what was discovered, with the 2021 census used.
