What percentage of Portsmouth’s population attends Fratton Park games and how this compares to Derby, Ipswich, Charlton & Co: gallery

The football club is very much at the heart of Portsmouth city.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 14:38 BST

Pompey fans travel the country week-in, week-out in support of the Blues and are set to amass a further 8,000 more miles on the road next season in all competitions.

Fans pack the stands at Fratton Park on a regular basis, too, with crowds of more than 17,000 often seen at PO4.

But what percentage of the city’s 208,000 population actually attends Pompey home matches on a game day?

With the help of @_The72 on Twitter, we’ve managed to work that out and compare the figure to the rest of League One.

Here’s what was discovered, with the 2021 census used.

Percentage of population attending games

1. Percentage of population attending games

Percentage of population attending games Photo: Jason Brown

Average attendance (home fans): 4,799; Local authority population: 553,100; Percentage of population attending: 0.9%.

2. Wycombe

Average attendance (home fans): 4,799; Local authority population: 553,100; Percentage of population attending: 0.9%. Photo: Justin Setterfield

Average attendance (home fans): 5,689; Local authority population: 323,600; Percentage of population attending: 1.8%.

3. Shrewsbury

Average attendance (home fans): 5,689; Local authority population: 323,600; Percentage of population attending: 1.8%. Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Average attendance (home fans): 2,448; Local authority population: 124,000; Percentage of population attending: 2%.

4. Burton

Average attendance (home fans): 2,448; Local authority population: 124,000; Percentage of population attending: 2%. Photo: Michael Steele

