Pompey now know their full list of League One opponents for 2023-24 following the bank holiday weekend play-off finals.

Carlisle booked their spot in next term’s third tier with a penalty shoot-out win against Stockport. They join fellow League Two promotion winners Leyton Orient, Northampton and Stevenage in climbing up the EFL ladder.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday confirmed their departure from the division with their dramatic last-gasp victory over Barnsley at Wembley. That means the Owls join Plymouth and Ipswich in waving goodbye to the division, with Wigan, Blackpool and Reading heading in the opposite direction.

With seven departures – which also includes MK Dons, Morecambe, Accrington and Forest Green – and the same number of new arrivals confirmed, Pompey fans can start planning for next season.

The actual fixtures don’t come out until June 22, but at least they know where their travels will take them next term.

But just how many miles on the road can Pompey fans expected to cover following the Blues in League One in 2023-24?

Well, the answer to that is 7,913 miles, with an away trip to Carlisle understandably the longest journey facing Pompey supporters (701-mile round trip).

That will take some commitment, especially if it’s a mid-week fixture. Meanwhile, the Blues’ closest from home away day will be at newly-relegated Reading, with just 52 miles separating Fratton Park and the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Here’s all the grounds Pompey will visit next season in League One and the distances they’ll be expected to travel.

Safe travels to all those to commit to hitting the road.

1 . Barnsley Ground name: Oakwell. Round-trip distance: 466 miles. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Bolton Wanderers Ground name: University of Bolton Stadium. Return trip distance: 514 miles. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Ground name: Bloomfield Road. Round-trip distance: 562 miles. Photo: PAUL ELLIS Photo Sales

4 . Bristol Rovers Ground name: Memorial Stadium. Round-trip distance: 236 miles. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales