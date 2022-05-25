The Blues boss is plotting another overhaul at Fratton Park this year, following the mass changes that followed his long-term appointment last year.

But what can the Fratton faithful learn from his second summer window at Lincoln?

Following his pre-season dismissal at Huddersfield in 2020, Cowley was denied the chance to rebuild the Terriers squad.

This means he has only overseen two successive windows ahead of a campaign in the professional game, and his 2017 trading period at Sincil Bank followed a pattern supporters witnessed in 2021 at Fratton Park.

In total, 14 new faces arrived at the Imps that year - from a variety of different avenues.

It may be unsurprising to see the free agent market used by the 43-year-old five years ago – due to the same profile of player acquired at PO4 12 months ago.

For Lincoln, eight players arrived without commanding a transfer fee – five from higher divisions.

Danny Cowley is set to oversee his second summer transfer window at Pompey. Picture: Jason Brown

Those were Neal Eardley (Northampton), Billy Knott (Gillingham), Josh Vickers (Swansea), Sean Long (Reading) and Ellis Chapman (Leicester).

Akin to his activity in years gone by, Cowley also opted to take a chance on Premier League and Championship youngsters, who were signed on loan.

This included Sean Raggett, who was sold to Norwich during the same window, but immediately loaned straight back to Lincolnshire.

Unlike the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Trevor Chalobah, those under the Fratton chief that term failed to break into top-flight senior sides following his guidance.

This saw Josh Ginnelly (Burnley) and Jordan Maguire-Drew (Brighton) leave their parent clubs in 2019, while Ryan Allsop departed AFC Bournemouth the season after his Lincoln spell.

On the flip side, Lincoln also allowed 16 players to leave the club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Only the 2021-22 The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season commanded a transfer fee, as the majority left for free.