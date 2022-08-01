More than 2,000 Blues fans made the 471-mile round trip to Hillsborough to watch Danny Cowley’s new-look squad take on the pre-season League One title favourites.

And Pompey supporters weren’t left disappointed, with the Blues playing their part in a breathless 3-3 draw against the Owls.

Second-half goals from Connor Ogilvie, Michael Jacobs and debutant Colby Bishop helped them recover from a 1-0 deficit at half-time, yet the points were shared following Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s equaliser nine minutes from time with the Blues temporarily down to 10 men.

Following the game. Pompey players took to social media to reflect on the Blues’ first game of the League One campaign, while also thanking the travelling contingency.

Marlon Pack was the first to take to Instagram after he made his second debut for the club, posting: ‘Eventful second debut for Pompey.’ Which was then followed by ‘Travelling support’ alongside a clapping hands emoji.

Despite being with Cowley’s squad less than a week, Saturday saw Michael Morrison play a full 90 minutes in Clark Robertson’s absence.

He hailed his new team-mates' efforts, adding this message to his social media: ‘Great feeling to make my debut for Pompey. Massive effort from the lads and the travelling fans. More to come.’

Colby Bishop was one of a number of Pompey players to thank the travelling faithful on Saturday.

Colby Bishop was another to make his full Pompey debut at the weekend as he opened his goalscoring account for the Blues.

He also thanked the travelling faithful, saying: ‘Off the mark! Travelling fans were class.’

Although that was the former Accrington man’s first taste of the strong away support, Connor Ogilvie knows full well the following his side gets.

With the left-back also scoring against the Owls, he added: ‘Season 22/23 started off with a goal! Away fans class as always.’

Louis Thompson and Sean Raggett kept their posts short and sweet, adding: ‘22/23 underway. Feels good to be back.’ And ‘Season under way. Lets go’ respectively.

There was a first start between the sticks for Josh Griffiths as he got a first taste of the travelling Pompey fans. He posted: ‘Nice to be back out there! The travelling fans were brilliant.’