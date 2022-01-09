Players like Nesta Guinness-Walker, Kieran Sadlier, Kyle Wootton, Will Boyle, Liam Cullen, Stuart Findlay and George Thomas have all been credited with potential moves to Fratton Park as manager Danny Cowley looks to add to his squad this month.

But would they make the difference as the Blues turn their attentions to a promotion push over the second half of the season?

Well, we’ve had a look and have come up with a potential Pompey match-day squad if the rumours were true.

As expected, not all of them would make the cut.

However, with a few key additions, Cowley’s options suddenly looks a whole lot better.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu The Manchester City loanee has cemented his place as Pompey number one with outstanding performances this season. The keeper has kept 10 clean sheets in League One this campaign and has been one of a number of standout performers in Danny Cowley’s squad. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2. CB: Will Boyle The Cheltenham man is the first linked-man in the team and walks straight into a new look back three, although Connor Ogilvie might have something to say about that after his recent performances. Boyle's aerial ability and confidence on the ball would make his a welcome addition to the back line. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett One of, if not the most, improved player in the Pompey squad this season. Sean Raggett has primarily been the only fit central defender and has flourished this season under Cowley. He’s been rewarded with the captain's armband in Clark Robertson’s absence and has been a stalwart alongside Connor Ogilvie. Photo: Stephen Flynn Photo Sales

4. CB: Clark Robertson Danny Cowley has always spoken highly of the Blues captain and believes his return from injury will be a massive boost to the squad. At the start of the campaign Robertson and Raggett formed a solid pairing at the back and should reignite that form in a back three, with Cowley recently calling the captain's return as like a new signing. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales