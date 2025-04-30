Although there is still one game to play this term, preparation will already be well under way behind the scenes at Fratton Park as the Blues ready themselves for their second season in the Championship.
So far, six players are currently out of contract at the end of the campaign, while Freddie Potts, Rob Atkinson, Kaide Gordon, Mark O’Mahony, Adil Aouchiche and Issac Hayden will depart PO4 after the conclusion of their loan spells.
This means another busy summer could be in store for John Mousinho, who will be looking to build a squad capable of avoiding a relegation battle next term.
The head coach has already made it clear the Blues will be looking to recruit young, upcoming talent once again after a change in stance during the January window.
Pompey have enjoyed a successful maiden campaign back in the Championship as they sit 16th and five points clear of the bottom three. And there will be ambition to progress further next term as they bid to build on an impressive first season back in the second tier in 13 years.
But what do the Blues need to do in the transfer window to achieve that?
Well, with the help of technology, specifically X’s Grok tool, we asked the question as to what Mousinho’s side could look like on the opening day of the 2025-26 campiagn.
Check out how Artificial Intelligence predict’s Pompey’s new-look starting XI could look like next term.
