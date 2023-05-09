The summer transfer window is still a month away – but that hasn’t stopped speculation regarding Pompey’s potential business over the close season.
Sam Smith, Tommy Leigh, Lee Bonis and Gavin Whyte are four names that have been linked with a move to the Blues in recent weeks, while permanent moves for loanees Matt Macey and Di’Shon Bernard have also been on the agenda as the Fratton Park side look to for another fresh start.
Well, here’s our guess at what John Mousinho’s strongest line-up would be in a 4-2-3-1 formation if the most recent speculation was correct.
Another summer of change is already under way at Fratton Park
2. Goalkeeper - Matt Macey
Pompey have made no secret of their desire to turn the Luton man's Fratton Park loan into a permanent deal. The Blues have lost just three times with the giant stopper between the sticks, while his 21 games for the club have resulted in 10 clean sheets. It's a deal John Mousinho wants done, but there are stumbling blocks. The Luton need to be willing to part company with Macey, the asking price has to be affordable - as do the former Arsenal youngster's wages demands.
3. Right-back - Joe Rafferty
John Mousinho has admitted the right-back berth is the only position he doesn't need to strengthen this summer - and that's primarily because of Joe Rafferty's presence. He's proven to be an astute piece of business by the Blues and would probably have given newly-crowned POTY Colby Bishop a run for his money had he not picked up an injury last September that kept him out for six months.
4. Centre-back 1 - Di'Shon Bernard
The Manchester United centre-back has impressed hugely since being handed starts in each of Pompey's final four games of the season. So much so that many are correctly asking: 'why did it take so long?' A permanent move for Bernard would go down well with the Fratton faithful. However, Man Utd have an option on the 22-year-old, while his recent form for Pompey will no doubt attract Championship admirers.