2 . Goalkeeper - Matt Macey

Pompey have made no secret of their desire to turn the Luton man's Fratton Park loan into a permanent deal. The Blues have lost just three times with the giant stopper between the sticks, while his 21 games for the club have resulted in 10 clean sheets. It's a deal John Mousinho wants done, but there are stumbling blocks. The Luton need to be willing to part company with Macey, the asking price has to be affordable - as do the former Arsenal youngster's wages demands. Photo: Jason Brown