There’s been plenty of speculation since the Blues lifted the League One trophy back on April 20, with the Fratton Park outfit linked with a host of players to boost their maiden season back in the Championship since 2012. But only one has been converted into a permanent signing - Jordan Williams - as fans wait for the summer overhaul to kick properly into gear.
Our chat with the boss provided valuable insights into the Blues’ pursuit of Josh Murphy, their ongoing interest in a PO4 return for Alex Robertson, the club’s stance on a Matt Ritchie homecoming, Marlon Pack’s future - plus the latest on talks with soon-to-be out-of-contract defender Zak Swanson.
That allows us to shape in our heads what a possbile Pompey match-day squad could look like when the season kicks off on August 10. Of course, there’s still plenty of business to be conducted between now and then - and when the window closes on September 1. But here’s how the Blues could line up now if all of the above fall into place.
1. Goalkeeper - Will Norris
Pompey's current No1 would be expected to remain first-choice between the sticks next season after an impressive debut season at Fratton Park. Pompey haven't been linked with any keepers to date - but will certainly need to strengthen here following the departures of Matt Macey and Ryan Schofield. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Right-back - Jordan Williams
The former Barnsley defender represents Pompey's first signing of the summer as the void left by Joe Rafferty at right-back is filled. He's big shoes to fill, but if the Blues play him in his favoured position, all should be well! Is understandably considered an upgrade on Rafferty. | Portsmouth FC
3. Centre-back 1 - Regan Poole
The news around the former Lincoln man's recovery from an ACL injury is positive. He's on schedule to play some part in pre-season and, according to John Mousinho, could be in contention for the season-opener, if all goes according to plan. A new centre-back can be expected to arrive this summer. | National World
4. Centre-back 2 - Conor Shaughnessy
Considered a key asset at Fratton Park, talks are reportedly progressing to tie the Irishman down to a new and improved Pompey contractPhoto: Jason Brown
