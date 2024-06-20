There’s been plenty of speculation since the Blues lifted the League One trophy back on April 20, with the Fratton Park outfit linked with a host of players to boost their maiden season back in the Championship since 2012. But only one has been converted into a permanent signing - Jordan Williams - as fans wait for the summer overhaul to kick properly into gear.

Our chat with the boss provided valuable insights into the Blues’ pursuit of Josh Murphy, their ongoing interest in a PO4 return for Alex Robertson, the club’s stance on a Matt Ritchie homecoming, Marlon Pack’s future - plus the latest on talks with soon-to-be out-of-contract defender Zak Swanson.

That allows us to shape in our heads what a possbile Pompey match-day squad could look like when the season kicks off on August 10. Of course, there’s still plenty of business to be conducted between now and then - and when the window closes on September 1. But here’s how the Blues could line up now if all of the above fall into place.

Goalkeeper - Will Norris Pompey's current No1 would be expected to remain first-choice between the sticks next season after an impressive debut season at Fratton Park. Pompey haven't been linked with any keepers to date - but will certainly need to strengthen here following the departures of Matt Macey and Ryan Schofield.

Right-back - Jordan Williams The former Barnsley defender represents Pompey's first signing of the summer as the void left by Joe Rafferty at right-back is filled. He's big shoes to fill, but if the Blues play him in his favoured position, all should be well! Is understandably considered an upgrade on Rafferty.

Centre-back 1 - Regan Poole The news around the former Lincoln man's recovery from an ACL injury is positive. He's on schedule to play some part in pre-season and, according to John Mousinho, could be in contention for the season-opener, if all goes according to plan. A new centre-back can be expected to arrive this summer.