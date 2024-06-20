What Portsmouth's starting XI and bench could look like in Championship if latest transfer developments are completed - including Newcastle, Manchester City and Oxford United aces

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 19:05 BST

John Mousinho spoke to The News this week to update us, as best he could, on Pompey’s transfer ongoing dealings.

There’s been plenty of speculation since the Blues lifted the League One trophy back on April 20, with the Fratton Park outfit linked with a host of players to boost their maiden season back in the Championship since 2012. But only one has been converted into a permanent signing - Jordan Williams - as fans wait for the summer overhaul to kick properly into gear.

Our chat with the boss provided valuable insights into the Blues’ pursuit of Josh Murphy, their ongoing interest in a PO4 return for Alex Robertson, the club’s stance on a Matt Ritchie homecoming, Marlon Pack’s future - plus the latest on talks with soon-to-be out-of-contract defender Zak Swanson.

That allows us to shape in our heads what a possbile Pompey match-day squad could look like when the season kicks off on August 10. Of course, there’s still plenty of business to be conducted between now and then - and when the window closes on September 1. But here’s how the Blues could line up now if all of the above fall into place.

Pompey's current No1 would be expected to remain first-choice between the sticks next season after an impressive debut season at Fratton Park. Pompey haven't been linked with any keepers to date - but will certainly need to strengthen here following the departures of Matt Macey and Ryan Schofield.

1. Goalkeeper - Will Norris

Pompey's current No1 would be expected to remain first-choice between the sticks next season after an impressive debut season at Fratton Park. Pompey haven't been linked with any keepers to date - but will certainly need to strengthen here following the departures of Matt Macey and Ryan Schofield.

The former Barnsley defender represents Pompey's first signing of the summer as the void left by Joe Rafferty at right-back is filled. He's big shoes to fill, but if the Blues play him in his favoured position, all should be well! Is understandably considered an upgrade on Rafferty.

2. Right-back - Jordan Williams

The former Barnsley defender represents Pompey's first signing of the summer as the void left by Joe Rafferty at right-back is filled. He's big shoes to fill, but if the Blues play him in his favoured position, all should be well! Is understandably considered an upgrade on Rafferty.

The news around the former Lincoln man's recovery from an ACL injury is positive. He's on schedule to play some part in pre-season and, according to John Mousinho, could be in contention for the season-opener, if all goes according to plan. A new centre-back can be expected to arrive this summer.

3. Centre-back 1 - Regan Poole

The news around the former Lincoln man's recovery from an ACL injury is positive. He's on schedule to play some part in pre-season and, according to John Mousinho, could be in contention for the season-opener, if all goes according to plan. A new centre-back can be expected to arrive this summer.

Considered a key asset at Fratton Park, talks are reportedly progressing to tie the Irishman down to a new and improved Pompey contract

4. Centre-back 2 - Conor Shaughnessy

Considered a key asset at Fratton Park, talks are reportedly progressing to tie the Irishman down to a new and improved Pompey contract

